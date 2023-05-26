BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania man is facing multiple charges for his alleged role in the disappearance of a Grand Island girl, including statutory sexual assault, according to Pennsylvania court documents.

Dale Kumler, 24, of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors (defendant age 18 or above), unlawful contact with minor (sexual offenses), and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old in Pennsylvania.

In New York, Kumler was charged with kidnapping in the second degree, but officials with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said during a Thursday press conference that more charges, including federal, are pending.

Officials said the victim allegedly met Kumler online while playing Xbox, and that they used multiple different methods to communicate. The suspect admitted to picking up the victim on Grand Island to investigators, but then allegedly lied that he had dropped her off in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

After a search warrant was obtained for Kumler’s address, authorities located the victim on the premises.

The victim has since been reunited with her family and it is not believed she was injured, according to officials.

“We’re all relieved that this is a positive outcome for this young girl and that she’s going to be back together with her family,” Erie County First Deputy District Attorney Michael Keane said.

A potential extradition to New York proceeding for Kumler was delayed until June 9. He will be prosecuted under Pennsylvania state law first, where he is being held without bail.

