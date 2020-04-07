1  of  4
Refunds coming for Fantasy Island ticket holders

Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y.(WIVB) – Refunds are set to be issued for Fantasy Island season ticket holders.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that a settlement was reached guaranteeing a full refund for anyone that purchased season passes, meal plans, and associated goods and services for the 2020 season.

“While Western New Yorkers struggle financially with the economic impact of the coronavirus, I’m pleased to announce that we will soon make consumers whole by providing those who prepaid for season passes, meals, and associated services at Fantasy Island with nearly $425,000 in financial restitution,” said Attorney General James.

Officials have yet to set a timetable for mailing checks out, but they say they have names and contact information for all 2020 season pass purchasers and are working hard to set a date.

 Fantasy Island announced its closure in mid-February.

