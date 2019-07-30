Rep. Chris Collins says ‘I am innocent’ and promises re-election decision in due time

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Declaring “I’m innocent of the charges” in regards to the pending federal case against him, Rep. Chris Collins addressed the topic when asked during a question and answer session Tuesday.

The one-year anniversary of Collins’ indictment on insider trading is approaching. after which he suspended his campaign, only to be re-elected in November.

Collins said he would not be making a decision yet as to whether he’d run again for re-election, but that a final decision was coming in the next few months. When asked if he would or could use a re-election campaign as a bargaining chip in his federal case, he said, “that’s laughable.”

“Why would I ever even enter a plea deal?” asked Collins, R-27th District.

“I’m quite comfortable where I’ll be at the end of this, which is not guilty, so I would have no interest and plus, I’m not even sure where that comes from.”

Jury selection in Collins’ case was set to begin in February 2020.