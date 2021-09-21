Residents have their say about potential commercial marijuana sales on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The clock is ticking for towns and cities that want to restrict commercial sales of marijuana. Monday night people living on Grand Island had the chance to give their opinions.

There was a public forum at the town board meeting.

Residents on both sides of the issue came out and shared opinions on the topic.

“I strongly urge the board members to enact an opt-out law at this time and that will allow adequate opportunity to provide for citizen input,” one meeting attendee said.

“We can educate and actually make a huge difference by opting in. And we can create an environment for people such as myself to actually consume and educate others about the benefits of plant medicine,” added another.

Cities, towns and villages across the empire state have until December 31 to opt-out of retail marijuana sales within their communities.