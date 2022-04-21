GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man has been charged with a hate crime after authorities say he attacked a woman with a pool cue.

Members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to San-Dees Pub in Grand Island on March 19. It was around 4 a.m. when they arrived at the Ferry Road bar.

Deputies spoke with witnesses and the victim, resulting in the arrest of 46-year-old Charles Vacanti. He was charged with assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon as a hate crime, as well as criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

The Sheriff’s Office says “race was the determining factor” in this incident.

Vacanti was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment. He’ll be in Grand Island Town Court on Thursday afternoon.