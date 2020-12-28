Sheriff: Man taken to ECMC after deputies respond to attempted break-in on Christmas Eve

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says someone tried to get into someone’s home on Grand Island this past Christmas Eve, but it wasn’t Santa Claus.

Around 9 p.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex on Blackmond Rd.

At the scene, deputies say they found the man with a broken ankle. He was highly intoxicated, they say.

After this, he was taken to ECMC for evaluation and treatment. No charges were announced.

“We’re happy he wasn’t Santa Claus,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.