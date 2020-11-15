Shoreline restoration project wraps up on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper celebrated the end of a big shoreline restoration project on Grand Island.

Volunteers did so by planting trees yesterday. Spicer Creek suffered from erosion and pollution.

Waterkeeper fixed sections of the shoreline at River Oaks Golf Club by re-grading, installing boulders, planting and more.

“Grand Island has a lot of very important habitat and really valuable tributaries that feed into the Niagara River, so over time the tributaries have become developed. A lot of the habitat has been reduced over time, the valuable habitats, so it’s really important to restore those back to the creek.” Emily Root, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper

The planting of 55 native trees wrapped up the three-year project.