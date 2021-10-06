Southbound side of South Grand Island Bridge to close overnight

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The southbound side of the South Grand Island Bridge will be closed on Wednesday night so that a crew can perform pavement repair work at the south end approach.

The closure will go from Wednesday night at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 5 a.m.

During this time, all traffic will be diverted to the northbound side of the bridge.

