Southbound side of South Grand Island Bridge to close overnight

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The southbound side of the South Grand Island Bridge will be closed on Wednesday night so that a crew can perform pavement repair work at the south end approach.
The closure will go from Wednesday night at 8 p.m. until Thursday at 5 a.m.
During this time, all traffic will be diverted to the northbound side of the bridge.
