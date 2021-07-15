“Splash World” to hold hiring event for lifeguards on Sunday

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The amusement park that we now know as Splash World is looking for lifeguards.

On Sunday, July 18, a job fair will take place at the Holiday Inn Express Grand Island-Niagara Falls (2761 Long Rd., Grand Island). It will go from Noon to 6 p.m.

Starting pay goes up to $15 per hour and the training is free. Those who are interested could get hired on the spot.

Anyone who can’t make it in person, but would still like to apply, can do so here.