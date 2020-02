GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)--Assemblyman Sean Ryan stated today he wrote to the owner of Fantasy Island, Apex Parks Group, asking them to stop selling the rides and work with local officials to find a buyer.

“Irresponsible private equity companies like Apex buy up properties they don’t know how to manage, run them into the ground, then try to score a quick profit by selling off the remnants of their mismanagement,” said Assemblyman Ryan.