Texan visiting WNY captures Tonawanda Coke implosion through his lens

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — People from all over Western New York and the country woke up to watch the smokestacks come down in person.

Bill Ruslink is in town visiting family, he lives just north of Houston, Texas.

Saturday morning he watched the implosion from Grand Island — near the bridges.

He found out Friday night while eating dinner that this was set to take place. And that’s when Ruslink said he could not miss out on what he calls a “photographic moment.”

“I always have the cameras ready. Batteries charged. And tripods close and it just so happened that I was well prepared. I just went to bed earlier last night than normal,” said Ruslink.

Ruslink said he scouted out several different spots to snap pictures, before settling on Grand Island.