GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grand Island School Superintendent Dr. Brian Graham says an investigation into a threatening social media post was conducted Friday morning.

A message was sent to families in the school district. In it, Dr. Graham says a parent alerted him about the post, which he says “indicated a particular person was making a threat of violence toward our school.”

In response, Dr. Graham, a school principal and the district’s school resource officer went to the person’s home and conducted an investigation.

The threat was determined to be not credible, Dr. Graham says.

“I would like to thank the parent who informed me of the social media post,” he says.

The school district utilizes a safety reporting system on their website called the Viking Tip Line. You can learn more about it here.