Two people arrested after they were found with drugs and a child inside a Grand Island hotel

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two people are facing charges after they were found with drugs and a child in a Grand Island hotel on Thursday.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 36-year-old Jason Herb of the City of Tonawanda and 27-year-old Stephanie Sayles of Depew following a complaint filed by hotel employees.

Deputies responded to the hotel on Whitehaven Road at 6:20 a.m. for a disturbance call.

The sheriff’s office says hotel staff heard yelling coming for a room, and they saw Sayles exit the room.

Sayles then asked the staff to watch the child that was with her, according to deputies.

Deputies entered the room after hearing screaming coming from inside the room as they approached.

They spoke to Herb and Sayles inside the room, and while displaying his ID, deputies found several paper tabs in his wallet.

Herb told the deputies the tabs were LSD. They also discovered a plastic envelope containing meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies charged them both with criminal possession of meth with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a child.

They were released on appearance tickets following processing.

The sheriff’s office says the child was turned over to a relative.

