Up to $2,500 being offered for information on vandalism in Grand Island, Amherst

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a number of incidents on Grand Island, and one in Amherst.

They say “multiple criminal mischief and vandalism incidents” took place between July 31 and November 1.

“The persons responsible appear to be environmentalists against expansion, and graffiti was left behind following some of these incidents,” Crime Stoppers wrote.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted through the Buffalo Tips app.

