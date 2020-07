GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)–Yesterday we brought you news about a group of investors aiming to raise enough money to revive and reopen the Fantasy Island amusement park on Grand Island – a park that has entertained generations of local families.

That got me thinking about a story I did on the park’s popular Wild West Show almost three decades ago.

So here’s a Throwback Buffalo report from my archives that first aired July 19, 1991.