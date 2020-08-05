Graycliff Conservancy offering outdoor activities after reopening

DERBY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Graycliff Conservancy now has some fun outdoor events on the schedule after reopening late last month for tours.

On Thursday, Sunset Yoga will take place. The 75-minute class starts on the lakeside lawn at 6 p.m.

It costs $40, but just $35 for Graycliff members. Participants must bring their own mat and wear a mask.

On August 16, there will be a cyanotype workshop scheduled for western New York teens. Students will make their own nature-inspired artwork.

The workshop is led by a local artist and art teacher.