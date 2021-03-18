Group of legislators seeking to approve resolution limiting Poloncarz’s powers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of Erie County legislators would like to vote on a resolution that would revoke some of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s emergency spending abilities.

During a Legislature meeting Thursday morning, legislators Joe Lorigo, Chris Greene, Frank Todaro and John Mills will motion to vote on this resolution.

They say “the push is in anticipation of a $178 million COVID-19 relief check coming in from the federal government.”

Earlier this month, these legislators released statements asking for more transparency in how county funds were being spent.

“When the emergency fund was created, the Legislature unanimously agreed that we would need a full accounting of expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lorigo said. “As the spread slows down and we head in the right direction, it’s time to take a closer look at the money that has gone out the door and how it was spent.”

The Legislature will meet for a virtual session at 11 a.m.