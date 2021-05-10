Grover Cleveland Golf Course has officially re-opened to the public

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– In celebration of spring and just in time for Father’s Day, Erie Co. has re-opened several of its golf courses. Among those re-opening is the Grover Cleveland Golf Course which sits right in the heart of the city.

The 5,700-yard, 18-hole course is shortened and affordable; A great spot for golfers of all levels, from beginner to more advanced, to practice their swing.

They also invite guests to rent clubs at either their Elma or Grover Cleveland location and encourage visitors looking to keep their equipment safe to take advantage of their locker rentals.

For more information on Grover Cleveland Golf Course or other Erie County properties, visit their website here.