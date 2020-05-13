Hairdressers say being out of work is bad enough, unable to plan for reopening just as bad

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County may still be weeks away from Phase 1 of reopening and beauty salons still aren’t listed in a specific phase.

Hairdressers have been watching and waiting for weeks to get some indication of when they will finally be able to open, even in limited capacity.

They say it’s bad enough being out of work is one thing but being unable to plan is just as bad.

Many beauty salons like Del Monte Hair System in Clarence Center want to at least be able to plan for reopening but the state has not given any indication.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz says Erie County has met 5 of the 7 criteria to hit Phase 1 reopening but it won’t happen until late May at the earliest because the county has seen a three day increase in hospitalizations.