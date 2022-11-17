HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — How bad does the weather have to get before school leaders decide to shut the doors?

News 4 spoke with Michael Cornell, the Superintendent of the Hamburg Central School District and President of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association. He said leaders of a number of school districts typically try to coordinate closings together.

“There’s four or five different text threads based on region,” Cornell said. “Those out in the eastern districts have a thread. Those of us in the south have a thread. Amherst, Grand Island, Tonawandas have a thread. What we’ll do is try to bring some of those folks together and see what it looks like regionally as well.”

On Wednesday, Buffalo Public Schools made the decision early to close schools on Friday, with the potential of two feet of snow coming to the region.

In southern Erie County, a lake effect snow warning began Wednesday night, while it takes effect Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the northern part of the county.

