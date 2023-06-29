HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first swing in a golf marathon to benefit local organizations took place before most people were even out of bed.
More than two dozen golfers gathered at 5:20 a.m. Thursday to play 100 holes in a one-day tournament. It’s all for Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund and the Luca S. Calanni Foundation.
News 4’s Hope Winter was at the tournament at Wanakah Country Club in Hamburg. Watch the video above to learn more and make a donation here.
Latest Posts
- Allegany track star Angelina Napoleon awarded Gatorade National Player of the Year
- GOP requests interviews with Hunter Biden investigators
- Fall Out Boy releases cover of Billy Joel’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire,’ to mixed reviews
- College professor in Maryland made female students remove shirts, commented on their bodies, investigation finds
- Buffalo woman stabbed 5 times while getting off NFTA bus
Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.