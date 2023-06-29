HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first swing in a golf marathon to benefit local organizations took place before most people were even out of bed.

More than two dozen golfers gathered at 5:20 a.m. Thursday to play 100 holes in a one-day tournament. It’s all for Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund and the Luca S. Calanni Foundation.

News 4’s Hope Winter was at the tournament at Wanakah Country Club in Hamburg. Watch the video above to learn more and make a donation here.

Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.