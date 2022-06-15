HAMBURG, N.Y (WIVB) – A 15-year-old was arraigned Monday before a youth court judge on a felony assault charge after allegedly stabbing another teen in the head and torso, the Erie County District Attorney’s office said.

The Hamburg teen was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. The 16-year-old victim was taken to ECMC for treatment. According to Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak, police are optimistic for the teen’s recovery.

The DA’s office said the pocket knife stabbing happened during a fight just after 7 p.m. Saturday on Kennison Parkway near Norton Drive in Hamburg.

This fight happened nearby St. Mary of the Lake’s lawn fete. Church officials told News 4 a group of teenagers had been “wreaking havoc” for days prior to the stabbing.

The juvenile offender is scheduled to return to court at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 for a case review. He was released to his parents.