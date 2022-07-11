LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police announced charges against six people after a man was found dead in a wooded area in Lakeview early Sunday morning.

Police said 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y. was found dead with knife wounds at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday. They believe he was lured to the woods in a plan to assault him.

Police charged Jared Adamski, 26, with first-degree manslaughter. They believe he was responsible for the knife wounds.

Police charged five others with felony assault: Harrison Drozen, 20; Conner Krone, 22; Kayleigh Skybyk-Schuh, 19; Larissa Smith, 18; and Elexus Dean, 20.

Those accused are being held pending arraignment. More charges are pending.

This is a developing story. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.