HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Chelsea Lovell got a taste of the best Mexican food Western New York has to offer. She stopped by El Canelo to speak with the owner, José Villalpando, about what it’s like sharing his Mexican heritage with Buffalo! You voted El Canelo Buffalo’s Best in 2021!

He brings authenticity, not just with the food, but with the atmosphere when you step inside. Every chair, booth and table was made in Mexico with beautiful hand-painted designs. Everything on the menu is made fresh that same day!

What really makes El Canelo so special is that it is a family-run business. Villalpando co-owns the restaurant with his brother. Both of them have their kids working at the restaurant, as well. Even their mother helps out sometimes!