Adjunct seminary professor accused of threatening to find and kill reporter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man who stands charged with cyberstalking allegedly called a local reporter whose work has focused on the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo 11 times to harass them.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 4, Paul Lubienecki left a voice mail that said “I know where you live in (town redacted). I’m going to find you. I’m going to kill you.”

Prosecutors said the alleged victim had previously reported on child sexual abuse allegations in the Diocese and on that day had reported on the seminary’s announced and impending closure.

Prosecutors said other harassing phone calls happened in August, November and December 2019.

Lubienecki, 62, was released after making an appearance before a federal judge.