Amsdell Ice Cream holds frosty fundraiser for Luca S. Calanni Foundation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–A heartfelt story from Hamburg Saturday where a local ice cream parlor, not normally open in February, opened up shop to support a young boy’s family.



Luca Calanni was an 11-year-old who died from complications of the flu. In the middle of winter, people enjoyed ice cream to support the foundation created in his memory.

Luca loved getting treats at Amsdell Ice Cream. The Mohler family, who own the ice cream parlor, knew that and wanted to support the Luca S. Calanni Foundation.

“The Canalli family are regulars here at Amsdell, and for us to be able to do this is just one small ripple in this whole effect,” said owner Amanda Mohler.

Orange, Luca’s favorite color, was the theme of this frosty fundraiser.

Amsdell sold treats with orange sprinkles, special buffalove orange glasses, creamsicle milkshakes and more.

“This community support is just incredible. My husband and I are overwhelmed by the support of not just Lakeview and Hamburg, but all of Western New York,” said Luca’s mother Ashley Calanni.

The line of people was out the door Saturday afternoon. “I don’t know Luca’s family personally, but it was definitely a tragedy and everyone in the community was definitely impacted by that,” said Frontier student Tricia Curran

Nearly everyone was smiling at the event. Ashley Calanni says that’s something her son was good at making people do. She believes he had something to do with that.

“Everyone’s hearts are hurting, but we’re all smiling, and we know that he’s here. We cannot thank everyone enough, and we can feel the love, and we know that he feels the love, and we’re very excited to see what he has in store for us. He might not be here anymore, but he’s going to keep on living.”