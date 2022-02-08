Another fire breaks out at Claire Court apartments

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Hamburg, crews responded to another on Tuesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the fire began on Claire Court, spreading to other apartments within the complex and going through the roof.

Officials say everyone was able to get out without injury.

It’s not clear what caused this fire, or the one that happened Monday, which was contained to just one unit.

An estimate on how much damage was caused has not yet been provided.