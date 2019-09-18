Another meeting over asphalt plant to take place after locals voice concerns

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hamburg Planning Board’s next meeting to discuss the plans for the AL Asphalt plant will happen on Wednesday.

Many people have been speaking out against bringing the plant to the town for weeks.

There are concerns about potential odors and chemicals that could result from opening the plant.

Corey Auerbach, with the law firm Barclay Damon, represents AL Asphalt.

In a statement to News 4, he says that based on their studies, odors will not be detectable outside of the property.