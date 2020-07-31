Army Men’s Lacrosse Player Copes from the 2020 Season But Prepares For The 2021 Season

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Army West Point men’s lacrosse had a hot start to the 2020 season beating a highly touted Rutgers team. Then around March 13th, the season came to an early close due to COVID-19. Hamburg High School alumni Brendan Ryan said speculation on this day is what heightened the emotions of his teammates.

“We knew the patriot league had been cancelled so we were waiting in the locker room for our coach to come in and then he comes in and says that we are still going to play that weekend as well as the Navy game,” said Ryan. “Then during practice at the end, one of the injured guys said that march madness was cancelled so that was when we all knew we were done for the season.”

Ryan is a rising senior midfielder at Army who has already lost most of his junior season. With the concern of COVID-19 putting a halt to spring sports again this upcoming season he still maintains a positive attitude.

“You can only control what is given to you, you can’t control what happens to you, you can control the way you react and respond,” said Ryan. “We need to move forward and if we don’t get a chance to play we set the classes up behind us for success.”

Ryan recently traveled back to West Point and said that the preventative measures this school is taking to protect everyone from this pandemic have made him completely comfortable being back around a lot of people.

“We can only hang out with people on our floor. They had a very efficient process of everyone getting tested when they come in and continually get their temperature checked every day,” said Ryan.

With all this uncertainty right now in athletics, Ryan said it’s important to know that he knew what he signed up for when he chose West Point so he is embracing his future and taking things day by day because once May hits he will be graduating from this academy and will become an officer in the military.