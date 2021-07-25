Artists take to Hamburg sidewalks for first-ever Chalk Art Festival

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Hamburg, the first-ever Chalk Fest took to the streets.

20 artists of all ages created designs for the sidewalk square at Alchemy Wine Bar on Union Street.

Western New York native Gretchen Weidner came up with the idea behind this event.

“I’m a bicoastal artist. And I try to bring more art into Hamburg and throughout Buffalo. On my flight home this year. We were having our first child and I thought what could I do to bring more art into the Hamburg community? And I brought up the idea of Chalk Festival to Ann and Nicole, the owners of alchemy, and they right away supported it,” Weidner told us.

The weekend-long event helped benefit the local nonprofit Upward Design for Life.

That organization renovates homes for underprivileged adults.