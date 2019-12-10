Battle over potential site for AL Asphalt company continues in Town of Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–For months, representatives with AL Asphalt have gone back and forth with the town’s planning board.

Residents are pushing back against the company, which is currently eyeing property on Camp Road.

In the past, the town asked the company to do an environmental review on ways it could harm the surrounding community.

When asked to do that, the company sued the town.

“And the company is suing to say we don’t want to do an environmental review. We don’t want any more facts coming out. That’s when you have to do a time out and say no, the people who live in this community, they deserve to know what’s coming on to the site. And the community has been very clear. They are very uncomfortable with siting this here,” Assemblyman Sean Ryan said.

Town and company officials are working on a settlement.

News 4 has been told the company is considering alternative sites to build on as well.