HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Empire State Beef Classic wrapped up Sunday at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

The show is designed to prepare beef cattle exhibitors for county and state fairs. There were 10 sanctioned shows and the winners received awards. Exhibitors came from all over — in-state, out-of-state, and from Canada.

The final show in the circuit is known as the Big East, and it will be held in Massachusetts.