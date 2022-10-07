HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Blasdell man pleaded guilty to arson Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Victor Afonin was charged with one count of arson in the fourth degree.

On April 2, 2022, officials say Afonin unlawfully entered a church on McKinley Parkway by breaking a window with a baseball bat. He then set three small fires that caused damage to the carpet in the chapel, a hymn book in the choir area and the countertop in the sacristy, they said.

Afonin continued to smash multiple windows, stained-glass windows and a mirror, the DA’s office said. The total property damage added up to approximately $50,000, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Afonin was ordered to serve one year of interim probation and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2023. He remains under supervised release.