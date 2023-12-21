HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both drivers involved in a fatal crash in Hamburg have been arraigned on charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said 29-year-old Lewiston resident Justin Trane was quickly driving north when he went through a red light at the intersection of Quinby Drive and McKinley Parkway on Aug. 20.

The DA’s office said 18-year-old Williamsville resident Dylan Wiza crossed into the northbound lane to enter the intersection, where his vehicle collided with Trane’s while heading southwest out of the parking lot.

At the time of the crash, prosecutors say Wiza was under the influence of cannabis while Trane was accused of drunk driving. Trane, Wiza and Wiza’s two passengers were all hospitalized.

In Wiza’s vehicle, there was a 16-year-old girl in the front passenger seat and a 15-year-old girl in the back. The 15-year-old, who was unresponsive when paramedics arrived, was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

During a search of Wiza’s vehicle, investigators say they found suspected cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Wiza, who faces charges of aggravated DWI, and first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, is due back in court on Jan. 12 for a felony hearing. He is currently free on $5,000 bail.

Trane, who was accused of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and two counts of DWI, was released on his own recognizance. He’ll be back in court for a felony hearing on Jan. 2.

If they’re convicted, Wiza faces up to 15 years in prison, while Trane faces a maximum of seven.