New York’s largest craft beer festival makes Hamburg return

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a year and a half of being postponed, New York’s largest craft beer festival is back. Beer lovers enjoyed Buffalo on Tap in Hamburg Saturday.

More than 100 varieties of craft beers were there for a tasting, along with other vendors.

The festival is usually held in the winter, but after the pandemic changed plans, organizers can’t wait to bring more events to the area.

“This year, we were like, we hope we can do one this year. So we moved it to the Hamburg Fairgrounds for a summertime event, which may become an annual, but we will be back in January at the convention center, so we’re looking forward to the winter Craft Beer Festival,” said Events Manager Karen Konecko.

Everyone who went to Buffalo on Tap also got to enjoy food from local businesses, and live music.