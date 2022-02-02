Buffalo Raceway brings family tradition that spans generations

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s harness racing season at the Buffalo Raceway! Unfortunately, the upcoming storm has cancelled tonight’s race, but we’re getting you ready for this Saturday when things resume at 6 p.m.

More than 50 horses will be out on the track this weekend. “When the horses line up behind the gate and and that gate starts to pull away the sound of the horses beating up against the track.. it’s an incredible sound,” said Paige Usiak, Marketing Coordinator and Racing Host at Buffalo Raceway.

Driver Ray Fisher is no stranger to that sound. He says every race brings an adrenaline rush. “It’s a lot of emotion, all in under two minutes,” he said. “But it is a blast!”

Fisher has been working with and caring for horses since he was just five-years-old. “The very first experience I had was with a horse named Red Storm, my dad had,” said Fisher. “He was very mean and grabbed my neck and pulled me into the stall,” he said.

But that experience didn’t deter him and he’s been racing the past few decades.

He and his wife own a barn at the Hamburg Fairgrounds and their 16-year-old son Kyle is now learning the ropes. “He’s really good and he’s like a sponge,” said FIsher. “I always say, you can learn something from everyone.”

Racing and time spent at the track is a tradition the family continues to share. “Seeing my son succeed, that’s the best,” said Fisher. “That’s better than any win I’ve ever had.”

Buffalo Raceway is home to a half-mile horse track and runs harness races from January to July, with free entry and parking.

For more information, head here.