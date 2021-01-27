Buffalo Raceway kicks off 80th season

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Raceway kicked off its 2021 season today in Hamburg.

Due to the pandemic fans are not allowed inside to watch the races.

However, officials at the raceway can’t wait to welcome them back when it’s safe.

“We hope to have fans back here shortly, at some point this season. We’ll have the clubhouse packed, have some good food, and a night at the races.” Jon Cramer, Director of Operations, Buffalo Raceway

Owners of horses can watch the races as long as they call in advance.

This is the raceway’s 80th season.