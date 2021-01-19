Buffalo Raceway to reopen next week, but without fans in attendance

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Raceway is set to reopen in just over a week.

Opening night of the 66-day season will be January 27 at 5 p.m., but spectators will not be allowed. Horse owners with horses entered into races can watch at the track, but they’ll need to call the race office in advance.

When the season starts, races will take place on Wednesday at Saturday evenings, starting at 5 p.m. Beginning April 2, races will also start taking place on Fridays at the same time. Saturday programs will then move to 6 p.m.

“Following 2020 and the way 2021 has started, we can’t wait to get the racing season started,” Buffalo Raceway Director of Operations Jon Cramer said. “We hope to have spectators sometime during the season, but until then, we will put out a good product for the bettors to play along at home.”