HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s office has dismissed the case against a veteran accused of slapping Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak.

The controversial case stemmed from a flag-raising ceremony in front of the town’s city hall on June 2, where a POW/MIA flag was taken down and a pride flag was put up instead.

Officials tell News 4 that the POW/MIA flag was tattered, leading to it being taken down. In response to the pride flag being put up, a confrontation allegedly took place between Hoak and a 72-year-old veteran.

“It is true there was a member of the VFW that did lay hands on me while I was trying to protect a veteran that was here for the pride flag-raising ceremony,” Hoak said.

The Hamburg resident was subsequently charged with harassment and was set to be arraigned Thursday morning.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn released a statement on Friday morning, saying the case was dismissed.

“While my office does not prosecute violations outside of Buffalo City Court, we were appointed to oversee the case after the Hamburg town prosecutor recused himself from the matter,” Flynn said. “Our investigation determined that the alleged actions of the veteran did not rise to the level of a harassment violation and the case against him could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

News 4 previously reported earlier this month that officials said a new POW/MIA flag was on its way.