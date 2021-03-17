Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at J.P. Fitzgerald’s

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — For more than three decades, J.P. Fitzgerald’s on Clark Street in Hamburg has been sharing its’ Irish pride with all of Western New York.

Owner Bob Brunner says it’s named after his own grandfather. “My grandpa was from Ireland, so it makes it special,” he said.

You’ll see photo’s honoring him and his heritage throughout the restaurant. And all his favorite foods, including around 12-hundred pounds of corned beef!

“We serve corned beef and cabbage 365 days a year, you can get it any time,” said Brunner. “But our number one seller is our open Rueben sandwich. It’s been titled for many years as WNY’s Best sandwich.”

The sandwich is served opened or closed. You’ll also find plenty of Guinness, complete with a shamrock on top. Patrons can also enjoy green beer.

Brunner says staff was able to space out seating in each room to meet social distancing guidelines.

In addition to several rooms, it also offers outdoor seating and takeout.

“We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. where our takeout business is still busy, and our inside dining has increase,” said Brunner.

He says he’s just happy to be up and running this St. Patrick’s Day, after what was a tough year.

“When you’re back serving customers and putting plates in front of them, able to engage and see their smiles,” he said. “That’s awesome and that brings the light back into it and that’s what it’s all about,” said Brunner.

For more information on J.P. Fitzgerald’s head here.