Citizens help rescue driver from vehicle involved in Hamburg rollover accident

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Town of Hamburg Police responded to a rollover vehicle accident on Route 391 near the 18 Mile Creek Golf Course on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the accident was serious and the two vehicles involved nearly met head-on, resulting in one vehicle rolling over. The accident happened shortly after 12 p.m. on January 17.

According to the Town of Hamburg Police Facebook post, when police arrived at the scene many citizens were “rendering aid to the vehicle occupants, including removing one driver when the engine compartment appeared to be on fire.”

Officials say several parties were transported to local hospitals and the driver responsible for the accident was issued a summons.

Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department, North Boston Volunteer Fire Company and AMR Western New York assisted with fire and rescue services.

View the Facebook post below: