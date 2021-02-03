Coalition calls on Hamburg IDA to not use tax money toward proposed Amazon facility

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Coalition for Economic Justice (CEJ) held a conference outside of Hamburg Town Hall Wednesday morning, calling for the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency to not use tax money toward a proposed Amazon facility.

There has been concern that jobs at the proposed distribution center would pay less than the average wage in Hamburg.

“We believe in the need for development that works with and for the community,” CEJ Executive Director Holly Nowak says. “Good development would mean a company willing to invest in the community, hire local labor, pay a livable wage, offer skill development, and not further burden residents with inflated tax breaks. By this definition, the Amazon development at Route 5 and Bayview does not pass these critical tests.”

According to the CEJ, a $6.8 million tax subsidy is being considered for the facility. The CEJ also argues that this would take funds from the Frontier School District.

CEJ member and former Amazon pallet technician Simon Husted says “Local governments too often want to hop on board the emerging tech-fueled job sector, but these warehousing jobs by Amazon provide less for working families than a typical sales associate position at Wal-Mart and Target.”