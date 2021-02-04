Community members in Hamburg raise concerns over potential Amazon warehouse tax break

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amazon is primed to build a new warehouse in Hamburg, but some members of the community want to keep the web-giant from getting a big tax break.

The $47-million warehouse would be built on Route 5 near Bayview Road.

It is expected to bring 100-jobs to the area.

But members of the coalition for economic justice say those jobs don’t pay enough to warrant millions in tax breaks.

“A company like Amazon certainly does not need the tax breaks to survive. and the money that would be given up from these tax breaks are taken away from our schools, our roads, our parks, and every other program that people rely on.” Holly Nowak, Coalition for Economic Justice

We’ve reached out to the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency for more information on this, but we’re still waiting to hear back.