HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Village of Hamburg Police say the community playground on Prospect Avenue was vandalized overnight.

They’re now looking for the public’s assistance in this incident.

Police say any information that could help the department’s investigation is appreciated.

Anyone with information can contact village police at 716-649-4501 during normal business hours or Hamburg dispatch at 716-648-5111 ext 0 after hours.