Commuters in Southtowns have noticed real progress on new sea wall that’s taking shape along Route 5

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–“I think we’ve made tremendous progress. The Army Corps of Engineers are just phenomenal people. What talent.”

Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw is thrilled to see the project almost finished ahead of schedule. It’s taken the US Army Corps of Engineers over a year to create a new quarter-mile walkway and sea wall just south of Hoak’s Restaurant.

With $8 million in federal Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction funding, they brought in thousands of granite boulders from Vermont to absorb the waves.

“Really what that does is capture the wave energy as it comes up as opposed to a straight wall which was here and the waves would come straight up and hit that flat wall and cause some of that overspray, so really this design captures a lot of that wave energy,” Tim Noon Project Manager with the US Army Corps of Engineers said.

For the 40,000 vehicles which use Route 5 every day , this will not only provide separation from the waves, but also improve the drainage right here to keep ice and water off the road.

“The goal of this project is to protect that critical infrastructure and provide future protection ling after today,” Noon said.

The next step is for Hamburg Town crews to secure about a half-million dollars in FEMA funds to repair the eroded embankment near the Hamburg Clock Tower.

“That’ll be Town work reimbursed 75 cents on the dollar from FEMA and we’ll be able to get a start and then in the spring hopefully we’ll have it all done,” Shaw said.