COVID-19 testing site will open Friday at Walmart in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Another COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open up in Erie County, this time in the parking lot of the Walmart at 5360 Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg.

The site will open Friday and will operate weekly on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

Officials tell News 4 testing will be for adults who meet the CDC, state, and local guidelines, including first responders, healthcare providers, and others with COVID symptoms, and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

Individuals must be 18 or older. The site will also require an appointment through Quest Diagnostic’s MyQuest. Tests will not be available to walk-ups, everyone must wear a mask and stay in their cars.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test, according to officials, and Walmart pharmacists and associates will staff the site.

Quest will handle the processing of the test samples and will communicate results.

Officials say the site will be closed for Memorial Day but will open on Tuesday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and resume regular schedule next Wednesday.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.