DA: Woman charged with failing to safely store pistol after student brings it to Frontier Middle School

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg woman is facing charges after authorities say she failed to safely store a gun, resulting in it being taken to Frontier Middle School.

This past September, prosecutors say a student brought 58-year-old Lynora Zylinski-Sowa’s pistol onto school grounds. Another student reported this to school officials, and subsequently, Hamburg police got involved.

“The juvenile offender was allegedly found in possession of the loaded gun as well as an extra loaded magazine and loose rounds,” the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says.

The student was arrested without incident and the hold in place that was in effect at the school was lifted shortly after 10:30 a.m.

In a letter to families, School Superintendent Christopher Swiatek wrote “The incident was quickly resolved and the building was immediately secured.”

Zylinski-Sowa, who shares a home with the student, has been charged with failing to safely store firearms and endangering the welfare of a child. The District Attorney’s Office says Zylinski-Sowa failed “to exercise reasonable diligence to prevent the child from becoming a juvenile delinquent.”

Although Zylinski-Sowa was arrested last month, she was not arraigned until November 9.

Following her arraignment, she was released on her own recognizance. Zylinski-Sowa is scheduled to return to court on December 21.

If convicted, she could spend up to a year in jail. The case against the student will be adjudicated in Family Court.