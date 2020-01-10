Deli employee charged with selling drugs near Hamburg schools

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man has been charged with selling drugs near two Hamburg schools.

Mohammed Alawi, 52, faces accusations of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, a controlled substance, as well as distribution of a controlled substance in or near schools.

Alawi, an employee of Bayview Deli on Bayview Rd. in Hamburg, allegedly sold hydrocone from inside that location. The deli is across the street from Big Tree Elementary School and Frontier Central High School.

Hamburg police and the DEA began investigating Alawi in September.

Prosecutors say that on two separate occasions, this past October and November, the DEA conducted two controlled purchases of hydrocodone from Alawi.

The New York State Bureau of Controlled Substances says Alawi filled several prescriptions for hydrocodone that were issued by his doctor.

Previously, in 2016, Alawi was convicted of misbranding food held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce with intent to mislead — a felony.

“To pedal opioids within a stone’s throw of our most precious commodity—our children—is particularly egregious,” stated U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. “While our kids belong in school, greedy drug dealers, who disregard the safety of our kids and fail to respect the sanctity of our schools, belong in jail.”

Alawi faces up to 40 years in prison and a $2 million fine.