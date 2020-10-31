Despite pandemic, families trying to safely celebrate Halloween

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Although families have to be more cautious this Halloween because of the pandemic, it’s not stopping everyone from celebrating certain traditions.

This is the first time the Lake Shore Volunteer Fire is holding an event like this.

It kicked off at five, and they’ve had a decent amount of trick or treaters come through here.

Organizers are giving people the option of either walking up to grab candy or stay in their car and drive up.

The volunteers are wearing gloves as they hand out the treats, which are all in their own individual bags.

Everyone also needs to have their face mask on.

Organizer Nicole Walter says the volunteer fire department decided to host this event because they wanted to give kids the chance to celebrate Halloween in a safe way.

Officials say it’s important for kids who are either trick or treating or trunk or treating, to stay with their group or parents and keep their distance from others.