Erie County Fair to reopen at full capacity this August

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair will return this year at full capacity for its 12-day run this August.

Fair organizers made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on the heels of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that most COVID-19 mandates have been lifted across New York State.

The fair is scheduled to kick off on August 11 and run until August 22. Tickets for the full-capacity event will go on sale beginning July 1st at 9 a.m. online. Admission will cost fair-goers $13.50, which includes parking. Kids 12 and under get in for free but need to reserve tickets online.

There will be no ticket sellers at Fair gates.

Capacity restrictions at the GUSTO Grandstand have also been lifted.

Read the Erie County Fair’s statement below:

“Based on the new guidance released by Governor Cuomo earlier this week, the Erie

County Agricultural Society plans to open the Erie County Fair at full capacity. The dates of this year’s Fair are August 11 to 22, but will still adhere to the latest health and safety guidelines as required by the CDC. The Erie County Fair will feature top free entertainment acts daily, livestock exhibits and competitions, Strates Shows Midway, traditional and new fair foods, great shopping and more.”

Last month, Fair officials announced that 74,000 people, including vendors, would be allowed on the property at a time this year. Only about 60,000 tickets could be sold per day, coming out to about half capacity. With the rollback of COVID mandates, the Fair is now full-steam ahead at full capacity.